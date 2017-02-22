Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Returns to Sports After ATV Accident: ‘God Is Good’

The ball is in Maddie Aldridge‘s court.

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter was back to playing basketball on Tuesday, two weeks after she accidentally drove an ATV into a pond and nearly drowned.

“1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood,” Spears, 25, captioned a video of her only child practicing passing drills with her team.

On Feb. 5, Maddie was involved in a life-threatening accident at Spears and stepdad Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property. The child — who was submerged in a pond for a few minutes before first responders arrived and rescued her from the ATV’s seatbelt and safety netting — was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where she was in stable but critical condition.

Maddie regained consciousness two days later, was talking and showed no signs of neurological damage. On Feb. 10, she left the hospital and her life has been getting back to normal since.

“When she woke up, they said that it was obvious that she recognized them all,” a friend of Maddie’s father Casey Aldridge previously told PEOPLE. “Everybody was crying because it was such a miracle.”

At the time, Maddie’s family and friends had no idea how — or if — she would recover.

“The doctors did a lot of tests before she woke up, and it was encouraging, but still — no one knew for sure,” the friend said. “Everyone was really worried because they didn’t know how bad the brain injury was. They didn’t know if she was going to recognize them or if she’d ever be the same.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/jamie-lynn-spears-daughter-maddie-basketball-atv-accident/

Share

More Celebrity News: