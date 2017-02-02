Jamie Dornan’s Party Trick Is Just as Impressive as It Is Sexy

Jamie Dornan worked up a real sweat during his appearance on Conan on Wednesday night. While promoting Fifty Shades Darker, the actor explained how his cool party trick actually ended up becoming a part of Christian Grey‘s workout regimen. And being the gracious man that he is, he decided to give the audience a little sneak peek by turning the host’s desk into a pommel horse. Aside from showing off his flexibility (and protruding biceps), he actually ended up pulling a pec in the process. Just goes to show that Jamie can make any mundane activity look incredibly hot.

