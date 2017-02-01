Jamie Dornan Still Manages to Look Hot, Even With a Shaved Head

Jamie Dornan debuted a new shaved head and full beard over the weekend, and on Tuesday, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor gave fans another peek at his new look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in LA. While it’s unclear if his new ‘do is for an upcoming role, Jamie still managed to grab our attention and look hot as he walked down the street. Still, this should come as no surprise since Jamie is known for making even the most mundane activity look incredibly sexy. Don’t believe us? Keep reading and see for yourself.

43083750, 43083737

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jamie-Dornan-Outside-Jimmy-Kimmel-Live-January-2017-43092413

Share

More Celebrity News: