Jamie Dornan and Wife Amelia Warner Look 50 Shades of Cute at the Oscars
Of all the adorable couples who showed up to the Oscars on Sunday night, Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner may have been one of the cutest. The Fifty Shades Darker actor looked sharp in black and white, while Amelia stunned in a gorgeous, fairy-tale-princess-worthy pink gown. The sweet pair have made a habit of turning up at red carpet events looking head over heels for each other ever since they tied the knot in 2013, and they certainly continued the trend at this award show.
