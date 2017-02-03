Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson Keep Things Light at the Fifty Shades Darker Premiere

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were all smiles when they attended the LA premiere of Fifty Shades Darker on Thursday night. The onscreen love interests showed off their sweet chemistry as they shared a few laughs on the red carpet. Perfectly channeling their characters Christian and Ana, Jamie showed off his new buzzed haircut in a dark blue suit, while his costar kept things light in a plunging gown and simple braid. Needless to say, their picture-perfect appearance has us even more excited about the upcoming film.

