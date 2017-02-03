James Marsden’s Date For the SAG Awards: His Son Jack!

James Marsden was all suited up for Sunday night’s SAG Awards in LA, and he brought a very special buddy for the big event: his 15-year-old son, Jack! The handsome pair not only walked the red carpet together, but they also flashed their smiles as they posed for pictures at the cocktail reception inside. James may not be on this year’s nominations list for his solo performance, but he and the rest of the Westworld cast snagged a nod for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Sadly, they lost out to the cast of Stranger Things, but James and his son still looked like they had one hell of a night.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/James-Marsden-His-Son-2017-SAG-Awards-43074060

