‘I’ve Been Stabbed in the Back!’: RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Blames Eden Sassoon for ‘Enabler’ Rumors

Someone call a doctor: Lisa Rinna is suffering from some serious memory loss.

On Tuesday’s all new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 53-year-old Melrose Place alum was finally confronted about the gossip she spread about Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards — and she seems to have forgotten everything that previously came out of her loose lips.

Earlier in the season, Rinna had suggested that Kim — a recovering addict — might be in the middle of a relapse, telling friend Eden Sassoon that Kim was “probably mostly sober right now.”

She didn’t stop there. Rinna also went on to call Kyle “an enabler” for continuing to support Kim. The situation is so bad, she said, that Kyle fears Kim will die from the substance. “That’s what Kyle’s afraid of,” Rinna told Sassoon. “She’s afraid to turn her back on her sister because of that. She’s afraid she’s going to die … They’re this close to Kim dying.”

But when Kyle brought Rinna’s words back to her in Tuesday’s episode, Rinna’s memory vanished.

“I do not ever remember saying that,” she told Kyle, while the two celebrated the opening of Kyle’s husband’s new real estate agency in Punta Mita, Mexico along with the rest of the cast. “If I did it, I will cop to it. I just don’t know if I said those words. I don’t know if I said those words.”

Continuing to be pressed about it, Rinna told the women that if she had said it, she didn’t mean it in a hateful or mean way. “Obviously, someone heard somebody say it like that, so if I did say that, it might have been in another context — I don’t know,” she said. “Maybe, if anything — I can’t say yes or no in this moment, whatever my intent was was not bad.”

Despite Rinna apologizing and telling Kyle that she loved her, the American Woman creator couldn’t see past it.

“I’ve known Lisa Rinna a long time,” Kyle said. “And it’s been a struggle navigating through our friendship because of her issues with Kim and Kim’s issues with her. So I really would love to give her the benefit of the doubt. But just because of all of the things she’s said in the past, I’m struggling with that.”

As she explained, no matter who said it, the rumors only hurt Kim. “She’s been doing great,” Kyle said. “These kind of things being put out there can take someone from a good track to a bad track when somebody is a fragile person.”

So, where did Rinna think the rumors came from? Well, like any good reality star, Rinna swiftly threw Sassoon under the bus.

“All I can say to you is that I had a very deep conversation about Eden,” Rinna said. “I really don’t think I said that. I said I do not want to talk about this — I do not want to have this conversation. She wanted to try and fix my relationship with Kim. This is Eden — I’m sorry, I’m not going to take this.”

“This is f—ing b—-ing if you ask me,” Rinna continued. “I am not going to allow Eden Sassoon to twist what I have done. I have tried to be so careful with how I use my words … That’s not fair … It’s Eden. She’s projecting it on to me. I will not f—ing take it. I’m sorry. It’s not right.”

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t buying it. “Seems to me like there’s a great case of selective memory going on,” the restaurant maven said, adding that Rinna often reacts to things in anger and then regrets it later. “Come on, now’s your big moment. Remember how you ‘Own it, own it’? Here’s your chance. Own it!”

Sadly, Rinna couldn’t own it. Instead, she was in outside by herself, crying and repeating, “I want to go home” to no one in particular.

“I want to be with my family,” she said when Dorit Kemsley and Eileen Davidson finally arrived to check on her. “I can’t do this, I can’t deal with this. I just want to go home. I don’t want to do this.”

“I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back!” she added. “Please take the knife out of my back because it’s not okay with me. What did I do? I did not see any of this going on and now I feel blindsided. And now I have to f—ing deal with this and I never cry — I hate to cry. I’m f—ing so mad at Eden Sassoon right now. Why did she say this to me? Why didn’t she say any of this to me? My life is too good for this f—ing b—-ing!”

Rinna was also angry that everyone seemed to doubt her innocence. “Was anybody saying, ‘Hey, it’s okay. We love you. We trust you.’ No!” she said. “How ’bout coming up to me and saying, ‘Lisa, I heard this. It doesn’t sound like you.’ I feel completely ambushed. It shouldn’t have happened like that. Why?”

Oof. If Rinna feels this bad now, imagine how she’s going to feel when she watches the clip back and learns she did, in fact, say it. Talk about a hard dose of reality.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

