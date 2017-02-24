Honey Boo Boo Reveals How Mama June Hid Shocking Weight Loss from the Public: ‘She Went Overboard’

Honey Boo Boo is spilling all of the details surrounding her mother’s body transformation.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Mama June Shannon‘s daughters Alana Thompson (AKA “Honey Boo Boo”) and Lauryn (“Pumpkin”), opened up about watching their former pageant mom go from 460 lbs. to a size 4.

“From a 1-10, starting off at 460 lbs., I think she was a 5,” Lauryn, 17, says of her mom’s pre-transformation look. “Now, she’s a 10.10.”

“She was a 5.5, but now she’s a 9.5,” adds Alana.

Since losing weight and filming for WE tv’s new docu-dramedy Mama June: From Not to Hot, Shannon, 37, has remained hidden from the public eye as to not reveal her drastic new transformation before the show’s premiere — and it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been really hard for her , because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house,” says the 11-year-old former beauty queen. “My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she’s like, ‘Lets go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know.’ ”

“And then she’s just like, ‘No, I have to go out, I’ll just put on big clothes and they will never see me,’ ” Alana continues. “The craziest disguise that she’s done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat, and a scarf. She went overboard.”

The new docu-dramedy will also feature Shannon trying her hand at dating again.

“She needs to get a man,” explains Alana. “She needs to get a man that will treat her good and has kids, because they need to how to deal with kids … because of us kids.”

“I think that she needs to learn to love herself before she can have someone else love her,” says Lauryn. “I think she still has some confidence issues… I think it’s just going to take time.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Via: http://people.com/tv/honey-boo-boo-reveals-mama-june-hid-shocking-weight-loss-from-public-went-overboard/

