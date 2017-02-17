Hilary Duff and New Beau Hit Costa Rica as Ex-Husband Is Investigated for Sexual Battery

Hilary Duff was all smiles — and snuggles — as she spent a sunny Valentine’s Day in Costa Rica with new beau Matthew Koma.

Duff, in a body-baring bikini, was in and out of the water with Koma this week. The couple was seen laughing and kissing on the beach and in the waves, with the Younger star sometimes wrapped in Koma’s arms for a kiss.

He commemorated their trip with an Instagram post on Tuesday, showing two Polaroids: one of the beach and blue ocean, the other of her curled against his chest.

He captioned it simply, “2-14-17.”

Duff shared a snap of her own on Thursday, of her and Koma kissing in the forest.

Duff’s romance with Koma is blossoming against the backdrop of new allegations against her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, with whom she shares a young son. PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Comrie is being investigated by Los Angeles police for alleged sexual battery.

While authorities could not provide further details, sexual battery involves a person touching “an intimate part of another person” without their consent, according to California law.

Comrie was later spotted out in L.A. and alone at his condo as news of the criminal investigation spread. (Calls to his representatives have not been returned.)

Duff and the former hockey player officially divorced in 2016 after separating in 2014.

Before her relationship with Koma, Duff’s most serious boyfriend since Comrie was trainer Jason Walsh, as she revealed to Cosmopolitan this month. They split in the fall.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/hilary-duff-bikini-photo-matthew-koma/

Share

More Celebrity News: