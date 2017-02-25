Here’s What Barack Obama Has Been Up to Since He Walked Out of the White House — and Our Lives Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

Barack Obama officially left the White House on Jan. 20, and he did so faster than we could say, “Don’t go!” Since his departure, Barack has been fulfilling his passion for adventure and settled into permanent vacation mode (really, though, can you blame him?). While many of us are still longing for his return, the sad truth is that Barack is gone and off living his best life.

43213415,42252078,42850492

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Barack-Obama-After-Presidency-Pictures-43178152

Share

More Celebrity News: