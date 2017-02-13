Hawaii Twin Charged with Murdering Sister by Driving SUV Off Cliff Released on Bail

A woman accused of intentionally driving her SUV off a cliff in Hawaii to kill her twin sister has been released from custody after posting $200,000 cash bail, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, a Maui judge approved a request from the lawyer of Alexandria Duval (née Alison Dadow), seeking a reduction of her $3 million bail, according to court records.

Duval, 38, was released after making bail soon after Thursday’s hearing, but with several conditions.

Duval has been charged twice with the murder of her twin sister, Anastasia Duval (née Ann Dadow), who died after Alexandria allegedly plunged their SUV about 200 feet off of a cliff in Maui on May 29, 2016.

Alexandria suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

The original murder charge against Alexandria was dismissed by a judge in June due to a lack of probable cause. But in November, she was arrested again when a grand jury in Hawaii’s Maui County indicted her on a second-degree murder charge and set her bail at $3 million.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Duval’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The terms of her release prohibit Duval from using alcohol and all drugs, prescription or otherwise. She will have to submit to random screenings.

She is also barred from leaving the island of Maui without first seeking permission from the judge. Duval’s bail conditions further restrict her from visiting airports, even to pick up a friend, according to court records.

Duval also had to turn over her passport to secure her release from jail.

In August, Duval was arrested on an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge as well as other traffic violations. Police allege her blood alcohol content was 0.26, more than three times the legal limit. She has pleaded not guilty.

Sisters’ Relationship Had ‘So Much Drama’

A motive remains unclear in the alleged murder, but witnesses reported seeing the sisters — who had been well-known yoga instructors in both Florida and Utah — fighting with each other, with Anastasia pulling Alexandria’s hair.

Witnesses also said that they saw the vehicle allegedly “accelerate forward and then take a sharp left over the cliff,” according to prosecutors.

A former boyfriend of the victim told PEOPLE she and her sister had a toxic relationship.

Keith Weiss, who dated the former Ann Dadow, told PEOPLE, “There was just so much drama.”

Weiss added, “They would really get into it. I remember this one time, the three of us were at the mall, and Ann smacked Alison in the back of the head. Hard. They raged. They went back and forth with each other, pulling hair, pinching each other … it was as if they had blocked everything out around them.”

The identical twins were born in Utica, New York, and formerly owned and operated yoga studios in Palm Beach County, Florida, and Park City, Utah. They had moved from Florida to Utah and then to Hawaii before the fatal crash.

Duval is due to return to court on March 2 for a pre-trial hearing.

