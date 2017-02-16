Harrison Ford Seen Driving to Airport Days After Latest Flying Incident

Harrison Ford was seen driving to the airport on Wednesday after flying over an airliner and mistakenly landing in a taxiway instead of the runway on Monday.

Ford, 74, was seen driving his Tesla Model S to Santa Monica Airport in California — the same airport Ford took off from before his infamous 2015 crash-landing at a nearby airport.

He looked calm in aviator sunglasses.

As for Monday’s incident, the actor was reportedly piloting his single-engine plane when tower control gave him the go-ahead to land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. But when he instead maneuvered toward a taxiway, his plane flew over an American Airlines departing flight with 110 passengers on board and a six-person crew.

The Dallas-bound 737 aircraft was able to safely take off minutes after the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed the FAA is opening an investigation into the incident. Ford could lose his pilot license — which he uses to operate his vintage plane collection — if found at fault, or he could simply receive a warning letter, according to an expert.

“The FAA considers that a very major violation of the federal air regulations,” Captain Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines pilot and CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, told PEOPLE. “They are going to go after him basically to take his license away. Fortunately for him, no one was hurt.”

A rep for the actor had no comment.

Ford has been involved in several piloting accidents in the past. The most serious was in 2015, when he crash-landed at a Santa Monica golf course after experiencing trouble with the plane’s engine. Ford suffered a broke arm and lacerations to his scalp.

He had another scare in the summer of 2000 when his six-passenger plane took a hard landing in Lincoln, Nebraska, but the actor was not hurt. Ford also crash-landed a helicopter in October 1999 while he was practicing emergency landings with a flight instructor.

