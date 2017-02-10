‘Happy Name Change!’ Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Dropping Odom Last Name with Cake

Khloé is officially no longer an Odom.

On Thursday, the Revenge Body star, 32, celebrated the name change on her new passport with a surprise license-shaped cake from her assistants. Sister Kim Kardashian West was also there to join in on the festivities.

“You guys, look what Khloé’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport without her old last name. It’s her new last name,” Kim said in a Snapchat video about the cake, which had “Happy Name Change!” written at the bottom in frosting.

“It’s a good day!” Khloé is overheard saying in the second video.

Though the cake looked similar to a California driver’s license, certain identifiers were changed to describe Khloé’s latest life moment. “13 Freedom Lane,” reads her home address as well as “Skinny Bitch” for the reality star’s new weight, months following her nearly 70 lbs. weight loss.

Khloé, who is now dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December after seven years of marriage. She filed for divorce in 2013, but quickly called it off following Odom’s overdose incident. In late 2016, the former couple’s divorce was finalized after a seemingly endless back-and-forth.

Also on Thursday, Kim captured Snapchats of her day with momager Kris Jenner and grandmother MJ in addition to son Saint West and nieces Penelope Disick and Dream Kardashian.

Via: http://people.com/tv/khloe-kardashian-celebrates-dropping-odom-last-name-cake/

Share

More Celebrity News: