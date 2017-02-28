Halle Berry Ditches Her Glamorous Dress — and Everything Else — After the Oscars

After her big night at the Oscars on Sunday, Halle Berry slipped out of her glamorous Versace dress and into something a little more comfortable — her birthday suit! The actress, who rocked some incredible curls at the show, finished her night by going skinny dipping in her pool. “After a long award show a girl can’t wait to take it off!” she captioned a clip of herself running toward the water while unzipping her gown on Instagram. Not only does the slow-motion video look like something out of a romantic comedy, but she also uses Bruno Mars’s “Versace on the Floor” to perfectly set the mood.

