Gwen Stefani: I’m Spending Valentine’s Day ‘in Bed’

Gwen Stefani does not have the most romantic Valentine’s Day plans.

At Revlon’s “Love, Life, and Makeup” event inside New York City’s Tribeca Rooftop on Tuesday, the singer revealed she won’t be spending the day with boyfriend Blake Shelton; rather, she’ll be cozied up in bed alone.

“I am going to be in bed. I have no kids here, no nobody here,” Stefani, 47, told moderator and YouTube star Kandee Johnson. “It’s an empty hotel room. It’s gonna be so awesome. No one’s gonna ask for anything. It’s gonna be silent.”

Though she may be spending V-Day solo, the star, who was announced as the face of Revlon in January, may be listening to her “makeout playlist.”

“I’ve got this incredible like love song playlist that I got given to me as a gift,” the mother of three shared. “I was telling Alicia about it, Alicia Keys, who’s on the show with me this season, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to send it to me!’”

Last year, the couple spent their Valentine’s Day holiday at Clive Davis and The Recording Academy’s star-studded pre-Grammys Gala in Los Angeles.

Stefani and Shelton, 40, famously met on the seventh season of NBC’s The Voice, and it’s been over a year since the pair went public with their romance while they were each recovering from divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

“I just think to a few years ago when I was like scraping myself off the floor going, ‘What am I gonna do? What am I gonna do? What am I gonna do? What is happening? Why is this happening? Why is this happening? How can I fix this?’” Stefani recalled her heartbreaking split from Rossdale.

“I just remember thinking, ‘What is my gift? Why am I here? What is my destiny? What is my talent and how am I going to use that?’ So I turned to music and I wrote a record and I think that that was a choice,” she continued.

Concluding, “I remember driving down Santa Monica Blvd. crying my eyes out going ‘What am I doing? I’m going to the studio, I’m going to torture myself.’ But it was the greatest thing I did and then I got to go on tour for the first time in seven years and exchange love with people who supported me all this time. It was just a magical choice, I feel like I just did it so I’m ready to talk about it.”

And to those celebrating Single Awareness Day instead, Stefani gave some sound advice. “I would say if you could just look at yourself, you’re always gonna find something to be grateful for. If you find gratitude, you’re gonna find peace. I just noticed that about myself,” she shared.

