Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington and Ellen Pompeo Spoof Beyoncé’s Maternity Shoot
Beyoncé stopped the world on Wednesday when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. Scores of celebrities and fans alike shared their excitement for Queen Bey on social media, while others rushed to the internet to re-create her now-iconic maternity photo shoot. One of those people was Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington. In addition to revealing that she and boyfriend Matt Alan are expecting a baby girl, Camilla and her costar Ellen Pompeo re-created Beyoncé’s floral backdrop, and Camilla even wore a bra and underwear set almost identical to hers. In one of the Instagram clips, Ellen tells Camilla, “You are pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé. When is that ever going to happen again?” Ellen does have a point.
