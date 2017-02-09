Grey’s Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Says Her Baby Dances to Beyoncé in the Womb

Camilla Luddington is pregnant with her first child (a baby girl!), and recently had us cracking up over her Ellen Pompeo-directed maternity shoot; the Grey’s Anatomy stars recreated Beyoncé’s epic pregnancy announcement photo and shared the funny spoof to Instagram. Camilla graces the cover of Fit Pregnancy’s March issue, and in addition to revealing her cravings and how she’s managing mood swings, she also opened up about what it’s been like to be pregnant IRL even though her Grey’s character, Dr. Jo Wilson, is not.

“My character on the show, as of right now, is not pregnant, so I have to make sure I don’t rub my belly on camera,” Camilla said. “When I start rubbing, which I do mindlessly, the director points to her belly, and I know to stop.” She also compared her onscreen plight to that of another Shondaland star: “On Scandal, Kerry Washington is able to block her own belly with elaborate outfits and gorgeous bags. For me, there’s only so much you can do in scrubs, aside from carry an iPad.” She added: “At some point, they’re going to need computer-generated imagery to fake things, and if they do, I’ve already asked them to give me amazing six-pack abs!”

Camilla also revealed that her growing baby girl appears to be an early member of the BeyHive. “I know the baby can hear at this point, so we have jam sessions during my commute. I think she really loves Beyoncé — and I love her even more for that.” Camilla admitted that “whenever Beyoncé plays, I feel her kick,” and, “I just can’t tell if it’s a ‘Yes! I love Beyoncé!’ kick or a ‘Please, God, stop singing along’ kick.”

