Grammys 2017 Winners: See The Full List
This story originally appeared on EW.com.
Music’s biggest night has finally arrived, and this year’s Grammys will be hotly contested with heavy hitters like Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna all up for top awards.
The show will begin Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with performances from artists like Katy Perry, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd. While many of the most competitive trophies will be handed out during the ceremony, the Recording Academy is announcing many awards now — including Best Music Video (Beyoncé’s “Formation”). See a full list of nominees, with winners’ names bolded, below. Check back in for regular updates throughout the night.
Record of the Year
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna ft. Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Album of the Year
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
“Formation” — Beyoncé (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael Williams II)
“Hello” — Adele (Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran)
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham (Lukas Forchammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul
Major Key – DJ Khaled
Views – Drake
Blank Face LP – ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo – Kanye West
Best Rap/ Sung Performance
“Freedom” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
“Broccoli” – DRAM ft. Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The Dream
“Famous” – Kanye West ft. Rihanna
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“All the Way Up” – Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous” – Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
“Hotline Bling” – Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
“No Problem” – Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam” – Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
“7 Years” – Lukas Graham
“Work” – Rihanna ft. Drake
“Cheap Thrills” – Sia ft. Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best Rock Album
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Rock Performance
“Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé ft. Jack White
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
“The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan) – Disturbed
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots”
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn the Witch” – Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) “Heathens” – Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best R&B Performance
“Turning’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” – Ro James
“I Do” – Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” – Rihanna
“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway
“The Three of Me” – William Bell
“Woman’s World” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With The One I Love” – Fantasia
“Can’t Wait” – Jill Scott”
Best R&B Song
“Come See Me” – J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
“Exchange” – Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss it Better” – Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake by the Ocean” – Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv” – Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway Live — Lala Hathaway
In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid
velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin
Healing Season — Mint Condition
Smoove Jones — Mýa
Best Country Album
Big Day in a Small Town – Brandy Clark
Full Circle – Loretta Lynn
Hero – Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord – Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance
“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King
“21 Summer” – Brothers Osborne
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney & Pink
“Jolene” – Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton
“Think of You” – Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
“Die A Happy Man” – Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Humble and Kind” – Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
“My Church” – busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” – Adele
“Hold Up” – Beyoncé
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande
Best Dance / Electronic Album
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema – Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan Stages Live – Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses
“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
“Never Be Like You” – Flume ft. Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton ft. Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker
Best Metal Performance“Shock Me” – Baroness
“Silvera” – Gojira
“Rotting in Vain” – Korn
“Dystopia” – Megadeath
“The Price is Wrong” – Periphery
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Amy
Miles Ahead
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad
“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass
“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad
“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia
“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridge of Spies
Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Stranger Things Volume 1
Stranger Things Volume 2
Best Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (Steve Aoki)
The Beatle: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)
Lemonade (Beyoncé)
The Music of Strangers (Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble)
American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo – Amy Schumer
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox – Carol Burnett
M Train – Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom Desavia) (Various Artists) – Tom DeSavia, John Doe, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink – Elvis Costello
Best Comedy Album
…America…Great… – David Cross
American Myth – Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted – Tig Notaro
Live at the Apollo – Amy Schumer
Talking for Clapping – Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Bright Star
The Color Purple
Fiddler On the Roof Kinky Boots
Waitress
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“It’s Alright, It’s OK” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters
“You’re Bigger ” — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter
“Made A Way ” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
“God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Better” — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Trust In You” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters
“Priceless” — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“King of the World” — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters
“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains
“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House — Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper’s Heart —Todd Dulaney
Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin
Demonstrate —William Murphy
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters
American Prodigal — Crowder
Be One — Natalie Grant
Youth Revival — Hillsong Young & Free
Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Roots Gospel Album
Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band
Nature’s Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs
Hymns — Joey+Rory
Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote
God Don’t Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)
Best Latin Pop Album
Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy
Ilusión — Gaby Moreno
Similares — Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo
Buena Vida — Diego Torres
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
iLevitable — ile
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas — Los Rakas
Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela
Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández
Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña
Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Best Tropical Latin Album
Conexión — Fonseca
La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van
35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche
La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera
Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Best Recording Package
Blackstar — David Bowie
Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Rihanna
Human Performance — Parquet Courts
Sunset Motel — Reckless Kelly
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Best American Roots Performance
“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna
Best American Roots Song
“Alabama At Night” — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks)
“City Lights” — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White)
“Gulfstream” — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars)
“Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna)
Best Americana Album
True Sadness — The Avett Brothers
This Is Where I Live — William Bell
The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson
The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna
Kid Sister — The Time Jumper
Best Bluegrass Album
Original Traditional — Blue Highway
Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
North And South — Claire Lynch
Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album
Can’t Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell
Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa
Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson
The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson
Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Last Days Of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito
Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness
Bloodline — Kenny Neal
Give It Back To You — The Record Company
Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker
Best Folk Album
Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest
Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks
Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens
Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull
Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard
It’s A Cree Thing — Northern Cree
E Walea — Kalani Pe’a
Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars
I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)
Best Reggae Album
Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L
Rose Petals — J Boog
Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley
Everlasting — Raging Fyah
Falling Into Place — Rebelution
Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja
Best World Music Album
Destiny — Celtic Woman
Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar
Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Best Children’s Album
Explorer Of The World — Frances England
Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Novelties — Recess Monkey
Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could
Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best New Age Album
White Sun II — White Sun
Oregen — John Burke
Dark Sky Island — Enya
Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta — Vangelis
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Blackstar — David Bowie
Are You Serious — Andrew Bird
Dig in Deep — Bonnie Raitt
Hit N Run Phase Two — Prince
Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Edith Piaf 1915-2015 —Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
401 Days —Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)
I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It —Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)
Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)
Tug Of War (Deluxe Edition) — Tug Of War (Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along —Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection—Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)
The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp —Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Bates: Works For Orchestra
Ibert: Orchestral Works
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100
Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero’s Rooms
Best Opera Recording
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Handel: Giulio Cesare
Higdon: Cold Mountain
Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro
Szymanowski: Król Roger
Best Choral Performance
Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1
Himmelrand
Janáček: Glagolitic Mass
Lloyd: Bonhoeffer
Steinberg: Passion Week
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Steve Reich
Fitelberg: Chamber Works
Reflections
Serious Business
Trios From Our Homelands
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2
Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy
Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9
1930′s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2
Best Classic Solo Vocal Album
Schumann & Berg (TIE)
Shakespeare Songs (TIE)
Monteverdi
Mozart: The Weber Sisters
Verismo
Best Classical Compendium
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle
Gesualdo
Vaughan Williams: Discoveries
Wolfgang: Passing Through
Zappa: 200 Motels – The Suites
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic ZoologyHigdon: Cold Mountain
Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto
Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Reflections
Shadow Of Sirius
Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Best Surround Sound Album
Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard
Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing …
Primus & The Chocolate Factory (5.1 Surround Sound Edition)
Best Remixed Recording
Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)
Heavy Star Movin’ (starRo Remix)
Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)
Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)
Best Historical Album
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)
Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959
Ork Records: New York, New York
Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Flintstones
Do You Hear What I Hear?
Do You Want To Know A Secret
I’m A Fool To Want You
Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
You And I
Ask Me Now
Good “Swing” Wenceslas
Linus & Lucy
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
Best Instrumental Composition
Spoken At Midnight
Bridge Of Spies (End Title)
The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)
Flow
L’Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock – Versione Integrale
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
Countdown
In Movement
We See
I Concentrate On You
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Take Me To The Alley
Sound Of Red
Upward Spiral
Harlem On My Mind
The Sting Variations
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Country For Old Men
Book Of Intuition
Dr. Um
Sunday Night At The Vanguard
Nearness
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom
Real Enemies
MONK’estra, Vol. 1
Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles
All L.A. Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Entre Colegas
Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw
Canto América
30
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Culcha Vulcha
Human Nature
When You Wish Upon A Star
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY
Unspoken
