Grammys 2017 Winners: See The Full List

Music’s biggest night has finally arrived, and this year’s Grammys will be hotly contested with heavy hitters like Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna all up for top awards.

The show will begin Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with performances from artists like Katy Perry, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd. While many of the most competitive trophies will be handed out during the ceremony, the Recording Academy is announcing many awards now — including Best Music Video (Beyoncé’s “Formation”). See a full list of nominees, with winners’ names bolded, below. Check back in for regular updates throughout the night.

Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna ft. Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

“Formation” — Beyoncé (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael Williams II)

“Hello” — Adele (Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran)

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham (Lukas Forchammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul

Major Key – DJ Khaled

Views – Drake

Blank Face LP – ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo – Kanye West

Best Rap/ Sung Performance

“Freedom” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“Broccoli” – DRAM ft. Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The Dream

“Famous” – Kanye West ft. Rihanna

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap Song

“All the Way Up” – Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” – Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” – Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem” – Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” – Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

“7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Work” – Rihanna ft. Drake

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia ft. Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best Rock Album

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

Best Rock Performance

“Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé ft. Jack White

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan) – Disturbed

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots”

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” – Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) “Heathens” – Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best R&B Performance

“Turning’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” – Ro James

“I Do” – Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway

“The Three of Me” – William Bell

“Woman’s World” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” – Fantasia

“Can’t Wait” – Jill Scott”

Best R&B Song

“Come See Me” – J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” – Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss it Better” – Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake by the Ocean” – Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” – Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lala Hathaway

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mýa

Best Country Album

Big Day in a Small Town – Brandy Clark

Full Circle – Loretta Lynn

Hero – Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King

“21 Summer” – Brothers Osborne

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney & Pink

“Jolene” – Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton

“Think of You” – Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man” – Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble and Kind” – Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church” – busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” – Adele

“Hold Up” – Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande

Best Dance / Electronic Album

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema – Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan Stages Live – Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand

Best Dance Recording

“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

“Never Be Like You” – Flume ft. Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton ft. Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker

Best Metal Performance“Shock Me” – Baroness

“Silvera” – Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” – Korn

“Dystopia” – Megadeath

“The Price is Wrong” – Periphery

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Amy

Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad

“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass

“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad

“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia

“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridge of Spies

Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Stranger Things Volume 1

Stranger Things Volume 2

Best Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (Steve Aoki)

The Beatle: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)

Lemonade (Beyoncé)

The Music of Strangers (Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble)

American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo – Amy Schumer

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox – Carol Burnett

M Train – Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom Desavia) (Various Artists) – Tom DeSavia, John Doe, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink – Elvis Costello

Best Comedy Album

…America…Great… – David Cross

American Myth – Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted – Tig Notaro

Live at the Apollo – Amy Schumer

Talking for Clapping – Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Bright Star

The Color Purple

Fiddler On the Roof Kinky Boots

Waitress

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“It’s Alright, It’s OK” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters

“You’re Bigger ” — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter

“Made A Way ” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

“God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Better” — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Trust In You” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters

“Priceless” — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“King of the World” — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters

“Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House — Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart —Todd Dulaney

Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Demonstrate —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal — Crowder

Be One — Natalie Grant

Youth Revival — Hillsong Young & Free

Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album

Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band

Nature’s Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs

Hymns — Joey+Rory

Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote

God Don’t Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)

Best Latin Pop Album

Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy

Ilusión — Gaby Moreno

Similares — Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo

Buena Vida — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

iLevitable — ile

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas — Los Rakas

Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández

Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña

Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best Tropical Latin Album

Conexión — Fonseca

La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van

35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche

La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera

Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best Recording Package

Blackstar — David Bowie

Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Rihanna

Human Performance — Parquet Courts

Sunset Motel — Reckless Kelly

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Best American Roots Performance

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song

“Alabama At Night” — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks)

“City Lights” — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White)

“Gulfstream” — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars)

“Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna)

Best Americana Album

True Sadness — The Avett Brothers

This Is Where I Live — William Bell

The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna

Kid Sister — The Time Jumper

Best Bluegrass Album

Original Traditional — Blue Highway

Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

North And South — Claire Lynch

Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album

Can’t Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell

Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa

Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson

The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson

Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Last Days Of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness

Bloodline — Kenny Neal

Give It Back To You — The Record Company

Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album

Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks

Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens

Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull

Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

It’s A Cree Thing — Northern Cree

E Walea — Kalani Pe’a

Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)

Best Reggae Album

Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L

Rose Petals — J Boog

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley

Everlasting — Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place — Rebelution

Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja

Best World Music Album

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best Children’s Album

Explorer Of The World — Frances England

Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Novelties — Recess Monkey

Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could

Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best New Age Album

White Sun II — White Sun

Oregen — John Burke

Dark Sky Island — Enya

Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta — Vangelis

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Blackstar — David Bowie

Are You Serious — Andrew Bird

Dig in Deep — Bonnie Raitt

Hit N Run Phase Two — Prince

Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Edith Piaf 1915-2015 —Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

401 Days —Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It —Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

Tug Of War (Deluxe Edition) — Tug Of War (Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along —Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection—Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)

The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp —Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Judith Sherman

Robina G. Young

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Bates: Works For Orchestra

Ibert: Orchestral Works

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100

Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero’s Rooms

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Handel: Giulio Cesare

Higdon: Cold Mountain

Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro

Szymanowski: Król Roger

Best Choral Performance

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Himmelrand

Janáček: Glagolitic Mass

Lloyd: Bonhoeffer

Steinberg: Passion Week

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich

Fitelberg: Chamber Works

Reflections

Serious Business

Trios From Our Homelands

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2

Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy

Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9

1930′s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2

Best Classic Solo Vocal Album

Schumann & Berg (TIE)

Shakespeare Songs (TIE)

Monteverdi

Mozart: The Weber Sisters

Verismo

Best Classical Compendium

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Gesualdo

Vaughan Williams: Discoveries

Wolfgang: Passing Through

Zappa: 200 Motels – The Suites

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic ZoologyHigdon: Cold Mountain

Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto

Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Reflections

Shadow Of Sirius

Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Best Surround Sound Album

Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard

Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing …

Primus & The Chocolate Factory (5.1 Surround Sound Edition)

Best Remixed Recording

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)

Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)

Heavy Star Movin’ (starRo Remix)

Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)

Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)

Best Historical Album

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)

Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959

Ork Records: New York, New York

Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983

Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Flintstones

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Do You Want To Know A Secret

I’m A Fool To Want You

Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

You And I

Ask Me Now

Good “Swing” Wenceslas

Linus & Lucy

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Best Instrumental Composition

Spoken At Midnight

Bridge Of Spies (End Title)

The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)

Flow

L’Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock – Versione Integrale

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

Countdown

In Movement

We See

I Concentrate On You

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Take Me To The Alley

Sound Of Red

Upward Spiral

Harlem On My Mind

The Sting Variations

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Country For Old Men

Book Of Intuition

Dr. Um

Sunday Night At The Vanguard

Nearness

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom

Real Enemies

MONK’estra, Vol. 1

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles

All L.A. Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Entre Colegas

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw

Canto América

30

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Culcha Vulcha

Human Nature

When You Wish Upon A Star

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY

Unspoken

