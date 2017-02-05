Good Luck Trying to Tell the Difference Between This La La Land Dance Tribute and the Original

With its stunning choreography and incredible singing, it’s pretty clear why La La Land has been sweeping award season. Choreographers Carson Dean and Kausha Campbell paid tribute to the talented cast and crew earlier this week by re-creating the “Lovely Night Dance” from the film, and yes, it’s as amazing as it sounds. Not only do they completely nail the routine, but Carson and Kausha watched the film over a dozen times to make sure the dance was exactly like the one in the movie. Watch it above now.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Carson-Dean-La-La-Land-Dance-Tribute-Video-43110120

