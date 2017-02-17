First Photos from Set of Love Actually Mini-Sequel Show Liam Neeson’s Sweet Reunion with His Onscreen Family

Love is in the air!

Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson were spotted Thursday on the set of Red Nose Day Actually, a short-film follow up to the hit 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually in honor of Red Nose Day in the U.K. Filming outside the Tate Gallery in London, the former cast-mates looked thrilled to be reunited, and were spotted hugging each other in excitement.

For those who don’t remember, Neeson played Brodie-Sangster’s stepfather in the Christmas-themed love story, and Olson played Brodie-Sangster’s love interest (yes, the one he runs through the airport to meet at the end).

The ten-minute short will also include cameos from Love Actually stars Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson, according to Deadline.

The film’s Oscar-nominated writer-director, Richard Curtis, is also returning to write and direct the sequel, which promises to check back in with its ensemble of characters to see what they look like and what they’re up to in 2017.

The project was made in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser, which airs March 24 on BBC One. It also will be broadcast as part of NBC’s Red Nose Day Special on May 25.

Curtis founded Comic Relief in 1985 with comedian Lenny Henry in response to famine in Ethiopia.

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on — Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr Bean,” Curtis told Deadline. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America.”

He continued, “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later.

“We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

Via: http://people.com/movies/love-actually-reunion/

