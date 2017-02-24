Ellen DeGeneres Gave Drew Barrymore a Birthday Gift That Is Really a Gift to Us All

Drew Barrymore rang in her 42nd birthday on Wednesday (can you believe it?), and one of her famous friends helped her celebrate in a really cute way. That same day, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of Drew’s most delightful moments on the show, including dance-offs, funny jokes, and that time she revealed her massive crush on John Oliver. She captioned the clip, “Happy birthday, Drew Barrymore. You’re a gift to the world. And my show. And me.” How we’d love to be friends with both of them!

