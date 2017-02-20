Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year

If there’s one thing stars love more than dressing up, it’s stripping down. There’s no doubt that last year had its fair share of steamy moments, but this year is already looking a whole lot hotter thanks to a select number of celebrities. Lea Michele kicked off the new year by baring it all, while Chrissy Teigen unabashedly ditched her bikini to pose nude during her Sports Illustrated press day. And who could forget Ashley Graham’s supersexy topless photo? Be sure to have a cool drink nearby, because it’s going to get hot in here.

40919568, 34871575

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Naked-Celebrity-Instagrams-2017-43193778

Share

More Celebrity News: