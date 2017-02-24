Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Visited In-N-Out for the First Time — See the Pic!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has never been to In-N-Out Burger until now and if things go well for him on Sunday, he’ll be back again real soon.

The Moana star, 44, posted a photo of himself on Instagram from the drive-thru of the famous fast food restaurant, sharing smiles with the lucky employees.

“I’ve never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an a—–;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru,” he wrote.

Johnson didn’t sound like he got anything to eat, but he did issue a challenge to Oscar voters, writing, “If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return – in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I’m talkin’ about takin’ cheat meal to another level.”

Moana is nominated for two Oscars including Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song (Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “How Far I’ll Go“).

The 89th annual Academy Awards airs Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony, live on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/food/dwayne-johnson-visits-in-n-out-first-time/

Share

More Celebrity News: