Drew Barrymore’s Secret Celebrity Crushes Are Unexpected (but Perfect)

Drew Barrymore sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, and although the Santa Clarita Diet star didn’t eat anyone in the audience, she did open up about her modern family with ex-husband Will Kopelman. “It was my worst nightmare,” she said of their April 2016 divorce. “I so wanted to raise my kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything the polar opposite of my experience. It really is about the tone you set, because kids watch you every single day of your life, all day long.” Drew, who shares daughters Olive and Frankie with Will, calls the friendly relationship they’ve been able to maintain since splitting a “miracle and a blessing.” In honor of her happily single status, Ellen also got Drew to play a few rounds of (fictional) celebrity Tinder, which resulted in her giving John Mayer and Harry Styles a hard pass, but an enthusiastic “YES!” to a late-night host and a certain Game of Thrones star. Find out who above!

