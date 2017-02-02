Drew Barrymore Acts Out a Lap Dance in a Princess Dress on Ellen

Drew Barrymore is not afraid to get down and dirty. The Santa Clarita Diet star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to talk about her new show, her adorable daughters, and to act out a lap dance in a princess dress (you read that right). During a game of Heads Up!, Drew and the host paid homage to the actress’s two girls, Olive and Frankie, and their love of all things Disney by dressing up in poufy dresses. They then had to act out different things for the other person to guess, including a sexy crawl, a lap dance, and rolling over. Skirts were flying everywhere (as were our tears from laughter).

