Dog Surrendered at Shelter Comes with Heart-Wrenching Owner’s Manual from 8-Year-Old Child

Rhino Lightening has a super name because he is a super dog.

Unfortunately, the shelter pup’s energy levels didn’t end up being a good fit for the family who adopted him, reports Good4Utah.com. Rhino was a tad too rambunctious for the family’s two small children, so they brought him back to the Humane Society of Utah to find his perfect forever home.

But Rhino didn’t return empty-handed. One of the children sent a hand written owner’s manual with the dog. The multi-page plea includes specific instructions for the shelter and Rhino’s new family. Among some of the loving rules listed are: don’t change Rhino’s name, don’t give Rhino tennis balls and make sure he gets lots of attention.

“I really miss him and I wish he new that he was a pretty puppy,” the note from his 8-year-old former owner concludes, “Please tell Rhino that I love and miss him every night.”

Along with this precious ask, the notepad that came with Rhino is filled with valuable information about the dog’s likes and dislikes and his penchant for slobbering. Basically, whomever ends up taking in Rhino is getting a very special dog.

Rhino, described by the shelter as a 3-year-old brindle boxer, is currently up for adoption at the Humane Society of Utah’s Murray location. The shelter recommends that Rhino live with an active family with no small children, since his playful mannerisms and excitable personality can innocently bowl over younger kids.

