Did Beyoncé Hint at Her Pregnancy Back in December? This Photo Could Be the Proof

By now you’ve likely heard that the music industry’s royal family is expanding by two. Beyoncé announced that she’s pregnant with twins this week, and the Beyhive swooped into formation to do some digging for any possible clues they could have missed — one of which could lie in a series of photos that Beyoncé posted to her website on Dec. 17. Just before the holidays, she shared snaps of herself wearing a fitted blue suede Jitrois minidress, first covering her growing bump with a stole and then holding up a peace sign — was she hinting at the fact that she was pregnant with two babies? We can do this all day, folks.

