Denzel Washington Will Never NOT Be Sexy as Hell

Denzel Washington is a Hollywood icon. In addition to the many classic films he’s starred in, he also has seven Oscar nominations under his belt, two wins, one beautiful wife, and four children. Many of the 62-year-old actor’s roles have been extremely badass, giving him that whole sexy protector vibe (if he was your current boyfriend, your ex-boyfriend should be extremely nervous). While most people with a pulse can’t get enough of him on the big screen, we also have a soft spot for him in real life. Denzel has always been attractive (that smile!), and we have 20 moments right here that prove that’s not about to change.

35830373, 43174962, 43174969

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hot-Pictures-GIFs-Denzel-Washington-43176746

Share

More Celebrity News: