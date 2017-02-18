Demi Lovato Kicks ‘Bae’ Guilherme Vasconcelos’ Butt with Her Jiu-Jitsu Skills

Demi Lovato may be a white belt in jiu-jitsu, but she’s kicking butt and taking names.

The songstress showed off her combat skills against boyfriend and MMA Bellator fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos in an Instagram video on Friday.

“When you kick bae’s ass,” Lovato captioned the clip of the pair playfully wrestling around at the Unbreakable Performance Gym in West Hollywood.

And did you catch her Ronda Rousey-like armbar at the end?

The pop star, 24, and Brazilian welterweight, 30, were first linked back in July when an insider told PEOPLE they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. But the couple recently rekindled their romance, even ringing in the New Year together.

Lovato has been working out at the WeHo gym — where close friends Nick and Joe Jonas also train — for nearly a year, often posting videos of her boxing, Muay Thai, ground fighting and/or Brazilian jiu-jitsu on social media.

“This is her safe haven,” Unbreakable’s founder Jay Glazer told PEOPLE in January. “Demi will be here for four hours a day. It’s her one place where she doesn’t have to be a pop star. She’s talked a lot about her addictions, and this has become her healthy addiction. She lights up when she comes in here.”

Adding, “She’s more coachable than most of our fighters. She doesn’t put ego in, she does it right — and she is vicious!”

She’s even hit mitts with Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone!

Via: http://people.com/bodies/demi-lovato-guilherme-vasconcelos-jiu-jitsu/

