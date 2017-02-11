Daryl Dragon of Captain and Tennille Clears Up Rumors About His Health: ‘I Am Not Under Hospice Care’

Daryl “Captain” Dragon — half of the legendary music duo Captain & Tennille — is making great progress and feeling like his normal self after an incident last summer involving a mixup with his medications.

In response to a report about his deteriorating health, Dragon tells PEOPLE exclusively that while he is not under hospice care, last year he “did have some non-professional caregivers working for me that made many mistakes with the dosage of my medications which were prescribed by my personal physician.”

Those errors, along with sedatives Dragon was taking to help him sleep, culminated in what he calls a “very bad experience with side effects.”

Since then, he tells PEOPLE, his caregivers have been discharged and he’s been showing great improvement — a lot of which he attributes to the help of his bandmate and ex-wife, Toni Tennille, who flew to his home in Arizona to be with him even after they separated in 2014.

“Within a couple of weeks, I was back to my usual self,” Dragon says. “Now that my medications are correct, I am making great progress.”

He is currently working on writing his memoir, which he says he’ll “be working on for the near future.” Tennille released her own memoir in 2016.

Dragon says he hopes his memoir will also leave an impact on audiences: “I am hoping I will have as much success with my own.”

Via: http://people.com/music/captain-tennille-daryl-dragon-not-hospice-care/

Share

More Celebrity News: