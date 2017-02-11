Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Is Trying ‘to Stay Positive’ Amid Current Legal Woes: ‘I Don’t Want to Make Light of It’

Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller could face time in prison, but the reality star is attempting to keep her head up amid her current legal woes.

Miller, 50, is facing up to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to hide $775,000 of income during proceedings following a 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and to failing to report $120,000 in Australian currency that she allegedly brought into the country illegally.

Two weeks ahead of her impending scheduling, the Dance Moms star discussed how she’s coping in this uncertain time.

“I’m good. I try to stay positive and happy,” Miller told Entertainment Tonight. “I know I made some mistakes along the way, but I’ve plead to all those.”

Though the Dance Moms star joked that she might “need a few months’ vacation,” she recognizes the seriousness of her situation.

“I don’t want to make light of it. I don’t want to be funny about it,” she told ET, and added, “It’s very serious. But, there’s a lot of strange, unanswered questions. So, eventually I think everything will come out and it’ll all be good.”

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, a hometown source of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania told PEOPLE that Miller was dealing with financial issues long before the reality series took off.

“Before the show, we’d be on a Saturday afternoon and sheriffs would come and post notices saying they were going to shut the studio down for unpaid taxes,” said the source who witnessed one such instance. “They would be pinning notes.”

(In her 2010 bankruptcy filing, Miller admitted to having $400,000 worth of unpaid taxes.)

Her attorney, Robert J. Ridge, told PEOPLE, “I can confirm that the studio was scheduled for sale for unpaid taxes.”

Miller’s impending sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, and her attorneys have asked the judge for probation.

