Created by Collective: Win the Big Game With Mouthwatering Appetizers
5 ingredients and 15 minutes make a game-winning appetizer — Cooking for Keeps
Impress your guests with each melt-in-your-mouth bite — A Cup Full of Sass
Now you can have your bean dip with none of the guilt! — Kristi Murphy
This is the baked potato bar of your dreams — Giggles Galore
Score a touchdown with this budget-friendly and flavorful dip — Frugal Foodie Mama
No Super Bowl party is complete without a DIY snack — Sugar Bee Crafts
Bite-size versions of this fan favorite will be eaten in a flash — Alida’s Kitchen
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/food/Created-Collective-Feb-3-2017-43103372