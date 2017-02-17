Courtney Stodden Opens Up About Her Split From Husband Doug Hutchison: ‘I Love Him’

Courtney Stodden is speaking out about her split from actor Doug Hutchinson, who she famously married when she was 16 and he was 51.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden, 22, tells PEOPLE. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him … it’s extremely sensitive.”

The two called it quits a few months ago, after nearly six years of marriage, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source told ET that Stodden and Hutchison are still living together and are “still friendly” — “There’s not bad blood. wants to focus on herself and her career,” the insider added.

She and Hutchison made headlines when they wed in 2011. Last July, Stodden suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s first child, a situation that Stodden says “deeply” affected the marriage.

Courtney Stodden On How Dating & Paparazzi Cause More Tension In Her Split From Husband

Now, the 22-year-old is enjoying the single life, and tells PEOPLE that she has no regrets about her attention-grabbing marriage.

“I don’t really like having regrets. I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done,” Stodden says.

“Yeah, I feel like it’s affected me in ways. And they’re playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old … ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences.”

This is not the first time Stodden and Hutchison have called it quits. The two briefly parted ways in 2013, but reunited nine months later.

