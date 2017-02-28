Court Rules Jackie Evancho’s Transgender Sister Can Use Women’s Bathroom at Pittsburgh-Area High School

Juliet Evancho, the transgender sister of singer Jackie Evancho, is one of three students who will now be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice at their Pennsylvania high school, a federal judge ruled on Monday, according to the New York Times.

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction request to stop Pine-Richland High School’s policy that prevented Juliet, Elissa Ridenour and a minor transgender boy from using their chosen restrooms, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“The Plaintiffs appear to the Court to be young people seeking to do what young people try to do every day — go to school, obtain an education, and interact as equals with their peers,” wrote Judge Mark R. Hornak.

According to a release from Lambda Legal — the nonprofit civil rights group representing the group — the high school’s policy went into effect in September, and the students filed their lawsuit the following month.

The students will be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice while the case continues in federal court, said the Post-Gazette.

RELATED VIDEO: Jackie Evancho Opens Up About Singing The National Anthem At President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration

“This is a huge win for Juliet, Elissa and A.S., who will be able once again to use the bathroom that matches who they are,” Lambda Legal Staff Attorney Omar Gonzalez-Pagan said in a statement. “Notwithstanding the Trump Administration’s misguided and cruel actions last week, the court today found that the school’s policy barring transgender students from the restroom that matches who they are violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

Jackie – who sang at the presidential inauguration in January – spoke out last week about President Trump’s decision to rescind protections for transgender students.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove,” wrote the 16-year-old on Twitter. She added, “@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts”

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

In response to the request, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during a recent White House press briefing that the president would “welcome” a meeting with Jackie and Juliet, 18.

The Obama-era guidelines rescinded by Trump said transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.

Via: http://people.com/bodies/jackie-evancho-sister-wins-right-to-use-bathroom-of-her-choice/

Share

More Celebrity News: