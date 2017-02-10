Ciara Hopes That Husband Russell Wilson Will Have a ‘Salt-and-Pepper’ Beard One Day

Ciara has been inspiring us with her beauty goodies for years — from her gorgeous complexion to her envy-inducing waves. But the face of Revlon is all about embracing her flaws (it’s hard to believe she has any, we know) and her natural side, which she recently proved stepping out on the red carpet in wet hair and a bare face.

The expectant singer tells Glamour in a new interview that now, more than ever, she feels it’s more acceptable to be your true self.

“Flaws are embraced rather than frowned upon,” she shares. “It’s this time of realness. Sometimes it gets too real too. I do think we are living in a more diverse and expressive world.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Ciara and Russell Wilson!

But the 31-year-old star wasn’t always as confident as she is today. She shares that growing up, she was self conscious about her body — but has learned to express herself and ignore what people think.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities’ Best Makeup-Free Selfies

“As I got older, I learned to embrace those unique things,” she says. “The insecurities don’t go away, you know, when you’re a young woman you’re still discovering your body and yourself and the world. And I didn’t used to be as expressive because I worried what people would say. Now I’m like you know what, I am who I am, take it or leave it, but I’m good with me.”

Ciara also gets candid about her husband, Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, revealing that she likes her man with a little bit of facial hair.

“There’s just something so sexy about a scruffy beard,” the expectant singer tells Glamour. “It’s pretty hot for me personally. I also like when the beard turns salt-and-pepper. Maybe one day my husband will have a salt-and-pepper beard.”

What do you think of the star’s beauty mantra? Share below!

Via: http://people.com/style/ciara-talks-flaws-and-russell-wilson-beard/

Share

More Celebrity News: