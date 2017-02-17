Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Sports Illustrated Gig With Proud Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen had husband John Legend by her side as she celebrated her appearance in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at a special launch party in NYC on Thursday night. The model, who graces the pages for the eighth time, showed off her gorgeous grin as she and John posed for photos together and with mother-daughter duo Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who both also show off their bikini bodies in the annual issue. Chrissy has been open about her nervousness with posing for Sports Illustrated this year, as it’s the first time she’s done “bikini stuff” since giving birth to her and John’s daughter, Luna; while at first she told editor MJ Day that she “would only shoot one-pieces,” Chrissy quickly fell back into her comfort zone and slipped into some seriously sexy bikinis. Keep reading to see photos from her night out.

43166648,43080950,43168812

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chrissy-Teigen-Sports-Illustrated-Launch-Event-NYC-2017-43185237

Share

More Celebrity News: