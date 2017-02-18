Channing Tatum and Wife Jenna Re-Create a Few of Their Step Up Scenes on the Beach

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have been married since 2009, but they still act like teenagers who sneak out of the house for some alone time (and we love it). The adorable couple escaped real life this week when they jetted off to Hawaii for a tropical vacation, and on Thursday, they were spotted flirting up a storm in the surf. Channing and Jenna, who met on the set of 2006′s Step Up and are now parents to daughter Everly, appeared to re-create some of the film’s iconic dance moves in the sand. Channing, who showed off his muscles in just black swimming trunks, playfully picked up Jenna, who looked amazing in a red bikini, and brought her into the water. They laughed up a storm and high-fived their way through the afternoon, proving that the key to any romance is to never stop being best friends.

39714575, 42821942, 42970835

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Channing-Tatum-Jenna-Dewan-Hawaii-February-2017-43187929

Share

More Celebrity News: