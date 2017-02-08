Celebrities Who Helped Fans Propose

Marriage-hopefuls feel plenty of pressure to dream up an unforgettable proposal. But there is always one surefire way to make the big moment truly memorable: roping in your significant other’s favorite celebrity.

Lucky for all the ultra-romantic Romeos and Juliets out there, many stars are totally game for helping their fans create a super special moment.

Céline Dion

The legendary singer may not have planned her role in this proposal, but she certainly helped make it one of the best ever.

Dion was taken completely by surprise when a marriage proposal occurred right before her eyes at a pre-concert meet-and-greet last Friday at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Nick Janevski, 24, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of six months, Austin McMillan, 24, just before they had their pictures taken with Dion, 48, according to BuzzFeed News.

McMillan said neither she or Dion knew Janevski would propose. “I didn’t even say yes … for like two whole minutes I was just shocked,” she said. “I just looked at Céline Dion and then we both looked at him … I just kissed him.”

Kesha

The singer made a trip to Disney World extra magical for two special fans.

“I had been wanting to propose for a while, just was not sure how to do it, so I just decided to message her on Instagram and never thinking in a million years she’d ever get back to me, and then she did!” Kesha fan Joseph Negrelli told Billboard about arranging the ask.

Negrelli told his boyfriend Naveed that they had won a contest to meet Kesha. When they got to the show, the star invited them onstage, blindfolding Naveed and giving his love the chance to get down on one knee. The adorable moment was all captured on camera.

“Overcome and overwhelmed with emotion on stage last night,” Kesha captioned a photo of the proposal on Instagram. “I’m honored that & shared such a monumental moment with me, and let me help orchestrate their surprise engagement. Love is the magic in life, and really there is nothing more important. He said yes. He actually said ‘a million times, yes.’ Then my heart melted and I cried.”

Adele

Adele has basically been playing cupid for her entire world tour. In March, the hitmaker invited a fan named Neil and his girlfriend Hayley to join her on the Belfast, Northern Ireland, stage. Hayley revealed that Neil had said “maybe” to her proposal earlier in the day, prompting Adele to lead the crowd in a “Come on, Neil” chant.

The groom-to-be finally said “yes” after some more teasing from the “Hello” singer, and his fiancée later posted a “thank you” to the superstar on Twitter.

@Adele thank you for tonight. you wrote the words to our story.i had the courage stood next to you.thank you for being part of our memories — Hayley consuegra (@Hayleyconsuegra) February 29, 2016

Adele helped the crowd feel the love again in May when yet another proposal went down at her Copenhagen, Denmark, show.

Even the singer herself was shocked when fan André Söderberg asked boyfriend Simon Carlsson to be his groom after they were invited onstage.

this is cute but Adele’s reaction is even cuter please send helphttps://t.co/xAMFqwK4CL — ALBA (@AdeleMyOnlyOne) May 4, 2016

“That’s amazing, I’m going to cry,” an excited Adele says while jumping up and down in excitement in a video of the sweet moment.

“Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I’d love to have a baby with someone Swedish,” she also reportedly told the couple.

Zach Braff

The Scrubs star signed on to make a cameo in musician Matt Hulbert’s epic proposal video after connecting with him through his Kickstarter campaign.

“Sorry, you caught me listening to one of my favorite songs by my good friend Matt,” Braff says in the video. “Man, he can really rock out. He asked me to help him with a little question he’d like to ask you, Janice … He knows … that he never became the rock star that he promised he would become … But he’s hoping you can overlook that. And he’d like you to please consider being his wife.”

After Braff’s intro, the couple’s friends and family appear and hold up signs reading “say yes.”

“Like me, Janice is a huge fan of Scrubs so I knew it would blow her away,” Hulbert wrote about the video on YouTube.

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake stopped mid-concert in 2013 after performing his track “That Girl” for the Louisville, Kentucky, audience to usher Josh Clemons and girlfriend Kim Martin to the stage.

“Josh called me earlier, he’s got something he wants to tell you,” the singer said before handing over the spotlight to the couple.

“Kim had always said she wanted to be blown away with the proposal. I’m a huge fan, she’s a huge fan,” the newly-minted fiancé told WLKY after the concert.

Timberlake pulled off another show-stopping engagement during a 2014 performance in Toronto.

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran is yet another member of the engagement-experienced singer club. In 2015, he helped Jake Roche of the band Rixton put together the perfect proposal for Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson. The “Thinking Out Loud” crooner appeared as a surprise guest during a Little Mix show, allowing Roche to get on his knee as Sheeran serenaded Nelson.

The star really got the tears going in Austin, Texas, when he invited a man and his girlfriend onstage after noticing a sign he had been waving during the show. The man proceeded to deliver a proposal peppered with “Thinking Out Loud” lyrics.

Sheeran shared a video of the swoon-worthy moment on Twitter, writing “I might’ve welled up, but don’t say anything.”

Sir Ian McKellen

Director Brett Lotriet Best knew exactly what he wanted to do to convince his Trekkie boyfriend Khalid Shawwa to be his groom. The sentimental man set out to track down Captain Picard, a.k.a Patrick Stewart, and convince him to be a part of his proposal. Stewart wasn’t available to help out, but Best did get his hands on the next best thing.

“Khalid, I’ve got bad news for you – it’s good news as well, but the bad news is Patrick Stewart is married,” McKellen jokes in the pair’s engagement video. “The good news is that Brett is available. So think it over, do the right thing.”

Harry Styles

Fan Bradley Chisenhall reached out to the One Direction boys on Twitter the day before their 2014 Atlanta concert.

https://twitter.com/TheBradleyMitch/status/517128854276960256

It wasn’t long before fans took notice of Chisenhall’s plea and got #1Dproposal trending, and soon Styles was even following Chisenhall’s account.

When the big show finally arrived, Styles told the crowd he had a “friend” named Brad who wanted to do something. The big-screen cameras rolled as the fan asked girlfriend Christine Kozlowski the famous question.

Kozlowski’s amazing night didn’t stop with the arena engagement. The lucky lady posted a post-show pic with Styles on Instagram. “Tour bus stylin with Harry himself,” she captioned the photo. “This man is a saint. If you only knew how amazing he made our night and this special proposal – he also saved our night after we had three dead cell phones, no ids, minimal cash, and a lost set of car keys. He just saved our night, and made this the most special night anyone could possibly ask for.”

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster helped Terry Richardson’s friend Jay propose in style at a 2014 artRAVE performance in Manchester, England.

Gaga invited Jay and his boyfriend to the stage for the proposal, after which she excitedly embraced the couple in a hug.

Aaron Paul

Jason Lord had the chance to organize a uniquely amazing proposal for Jackie Prater, his girlfriend of three years, when he won a personalized video from the Breaking Bad actor via donating to Paul’s wife’s charity.

The romantic fan filmed a video (and recorded Prater’s reaction) of friends singing “To Be With You,” which holds special significance to the couple according to the clip. But the real surprise comes after the song wraps up and Aaron Paul’s pre-taped segment begins. “Oh, I hope you said ‘yes’,” the actor jokes. “If you didn’t it would be pretty awkward for everyone involved. Good luck to you two.”

