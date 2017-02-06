Celebrities Talking Through Their Old Yearbook Photos Is Just as Weird as It Sounds

The Super Bowl showered us with many amazing commercials on Sunday night, but there was one in particular that was as amazing as it was creepy. In the new Honda CR-V ad, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities talk through their old yearbook photos to tell you to follow your dreams. Tina Fey, Amy Adams, Missy Elliott, Steve Carell, Viola Davis, and Robert Redford are just a few of the stars who talk as the lips on their high school selves move. Honestly, you need to just watch it to fully understand.

