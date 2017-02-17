Can You Guess Joe Manganiello’s Celebrity Crush? Hint: He ‘Actually Got Married to Her’

We all have a crush on a celebrity, but Joe Manganiello married his IRL.

While promoting his new animated movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village, the actor, 40, couldn’t help but gush about his wife, Sofia Vergara.

“I actually got married to my celebrity crush, my wife Sofia,” Manganiello told Extra‘s Mario Lopez.

The couple, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November, recently took their romance abroad to Bora Bora for a two-week love trip.

And there’s no one Manganiello would want to travel to a tropical island with than his beloved.

“She’s great, we can go anywhere together,” he said about what it’s like to vacation with Vergara.

It’s safe to say the Modern Family actress, 44, feels the same way.

At the SAG Awards in January, Vergara shared how the couple still “feel like we’re newlyweds.”

“What he loves about me? I think everything,” she said during the E! red carpet pre-show.

Via: http://people.com/movies/joe-manganiello-celebrity-crush-sofia-vergara/

Share

More Celebrity News: