Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Trump For Treatment of LGBTQ Community: “This Is a Disaster”

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq

— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

In the months leading up to America’s decision to elect the host of NBC’s The Apprentice (seasons one-14) as President of the United States of America, one of his most outspoken supporters was reality star and staunch Republican Caitlyn Jenner. As a transgender woman, her support for the conservative party — which openly seeks to abolish the rights of the LGBTQ community — was a shock, but she insisted her support for the GOP was due to her economic beliefs. Although she once called Hillary Clinton “a f*cking liar” and happily attended the presidential inauguration in January, it seems her opinion might be starting to change.

In a video she shared to Twitter on Thursday, the ESPY Award winner decried the current administration’s decision to roll back protections for trans students’ right to use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity in public schools. “Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster,” she captioned the clip. “You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.” We wonder if she still stands by her claim that the president is “very good for women’s issues.”

