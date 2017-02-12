Britney Spears Bonds With Her Sons as Her Niece Recovers From Her ATV Accident

Family time ☀️

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Following a very stressful week, Britney Spears is taking time to relax with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. On Saturday, the “Slumber Party” singer enjoyed some quality family time as she chilled by the pool with her boys. The post comes a day after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was discharged from the hospital after a serious ATV accident left her underwater “several minutes.” Following her niece’s release, Britney took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support and prayers.

