Bravo Heads to the Bible Belt in New Series Sweet Home Oklahoma: Get the First Look

While many reality shows take place in the hectic hub of New York City or beach side in California, Bravo’s new series is zeroing in on the heartland of America: Oklahoma City.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first teaser for Sweet Home Oklahoma, the new show from the network that brought the Real Housewives franchise to the pop culture forefront, premiering this spring.

The series centers around a group of ride-or-die friends, including Jennifer and Josh Welch, Lee Murphy and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, who stand out in their town known mostly for oil rigs, churches and tornadoes.

In the teaser, the ladies list off commonly used descriptions for their state, including “people who voted for Bush twice and Trump for real” and “hickville.”

However, they couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

In the half-hour unscripted comedy, these best friends are unapologetically challenging their conservative society and turning Oklahoma City on its head.

Sweet Home Oklahoma premieres March 20 at 10 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes on Bravo.

