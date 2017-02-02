Bobby Cannavale Shares the First Full Photo of His Son With Rose Byrne

A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne welcomed a son named Rocco back in February 2016, and now, the proud dad is finally giving the world a first full look at his little boy. In honor of Rocco’s first birthday, Bobby posted a snap of himself and his son at the beach on Tuesday, writing, “Happy Birthday my beautiful boy #therock #1.” Even though this isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a peek at the tiny tot, it is the first photo the couple has shared of their son’s entire face. Bobby often cuts Rocco’s face out of pictures or he takes them from behind. What a cutie pie!

