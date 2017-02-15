Blue Ivy May Only Be 5, but You Can Already Count On Her to Steal the Show
Little miss Blue Ivy Carter had one hell of a night at Sunday’s Grammys. Not only did she make her presence known during James Corden’s star-studded Carpool Karaoke session, but she managed to steal the show all from the comfort of her seat. Because of her adorable antics and undeniable cuteness, Blue has given us several memorable moments to obsess over throughout the past few years. Today, we’re taking a walk down memory lane and looking back at Blue’s best award show moments.
43136528, 42853430
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Blue-Ivy-Carter-Best-Award-Show-Moments-43166484