Bill Paxton Dies at Age 61

Bill Paxton died at age 61 on Saturday, after complications related to surgery. His family gave the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” The actor’s long career included memorable roles in Apollo 13, Titanic, Big Love and more. He is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife, Louise Newbury.

