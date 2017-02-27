Ben Affleck “and Guest” Matt Damon Bring the Laughs on Stage at the Oscars

It’s been two decades since Good Will Hunting earned Ben Affleck and Matt Damon an Academy Award for best original screenplay, and the longtime friends and collaborators celebrated the milestone when they hit the stage together at the Oscars on Sunday night. Thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel’s ongoing feud with Matt, they were introduced as “Ben Affleck and guest,” and Jimmy made sure the band played music any time Matt tried to speak. While Matt walked the red carpet with his wife, Luciana, Ben skipped the step and repeat; will we see him at the afterparty with his younger brother, Casey?

