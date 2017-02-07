Bella Hadid Accuses Gigi of Stealing from Her Closet, But Gigi Says She ‘Wouldn’t Take Her Things’

Judging by Gigi and Bella Hadid’s daily street style outfit parades, it’s safe to say they have the best closets imaginable. Plus, they’ve both added “fashion designer” to their resumés with Gigi’s collection for Tommy Hilfiger and Bella’s with Chrome Hearts. And we’d imagine with their expansive wardrobes and high style IQs, that they probably shop each other’s closets all the time. But when asked who steals from who, each sister has a different story protecting her own innocence.

Bella recently told Elle of the last thing she stole from Gigi’s closet, “I literally just took a pair of striped Vans from Gigi. We have the same shoe size which is insane, I know. It can be dangerous.”

And while she did fess up to nabbing her sister’s shoes, Bella claims that Gigi is a repeat offender. The model says that her sister “never tells me she’s taking anything. But then I show up at her apartment and there’s like a random t-shirt or a hoodie or something lying around, and it’s mine. And Gigi did not ask me if she could take it! She’s sneaking off with my stuff.”

But if you ask Gigi, that’s not the case. The older of the duo recently told PeopleStyle that Bella “steals from my closet. That’s how she is. I just wouldn’t go to her house and take her things.”

Of course, the two do share clothes cordially on a regular basis. But that’s because they have two different sartorial aesthetics, according to Gigi.

“We share clothes, but if you gave Bella and I the same piece we would style it completely different, which is fun,” she says. “We have very different personal styles. She has a lot more energy for making a look every day, which I kind of just wake up and wear what I feel like wearing, where Bella has a lot more motivation to make it a thing. Make it an outfit.”

