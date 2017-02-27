Before the Snafu: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s Reunion Marks 50 Years Since Bonnie and Clyde

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are together again.

Before the big snafu (La La Land wins Best Picture … no, wait, it’s Moonlight!), the actors marked the 50th anniversary of their iconic 1967 film, Bonnie and Clyde, by presenting the Best Picture category at the 89th Academy Awards.

Sunday’s ceremony was Dunaway’s first time presenting the best picture award, but Beatty previously had the honor twice before – in 1975 and in 1990.

“I think that it could be said that our goal in politics is the same as our goal in art, and that’s to get to the truth. So, that’s like in the movies that we honor tonight that not only entertain us and move us,” he said before the nominees’ reel played. “They show us the increasing diversity in our community and a respect for diversity and freedom all over the world.”

At the 1968 ceremony, Bonnie and Clyde garnered 10 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director (Arthur Penn), Best Actor (Beatty), Best Actress (Dunaway), Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman, Michael J. Pollard), Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design.

The film won for Best Supporting Actress (Estelle Parsons) and Best Cinematography.

On a night of nostalgia and celebrating movies, Beatty and Dunaway’s reunion was one of the celebrity cameos featured during the telecast.

Michael J. Fox brought Back to the Future to the Oscars by emerging from a Delorean and Shirley MacLaine took the stage with Charlize Theron, who expressed her gratitude for MacLaine’s work in The Apartment.

