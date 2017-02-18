Before Christian Grey Met Anastasia Steele, He Posed Nude in a Car With Malin Akerman

Remember back in the day when Abercrombie & Fitch‘s marketing campaigns had less to do with their itty-bitty denim shorts than they did with showing off their models’ best . . . um . . . assets? Malin Akerman sure does, and she was happy to discuss what it was really like to strip down for the clothing company alongside Jamie Dornan long before he was taking it off for Fifty Shades of Grey. The Billions actress sat down with Seth Meyers on Thursday, where he presented one of her Instagram photos of an old ad in which she’s rocking a pair of bikini bottoms and Jamie is wearing only a farmer’s tan. “I don’t really know what we were selling. We got to set and after two shots, the clothes came off,” she joked. “[The photographer] didn’t want any clothes on us . . . needless to say, we got to know each other very well.” Looks like Anastasia Steele has some competition.

